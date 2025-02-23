Pakistan's chances of reaching the semi-finals were dealt a massive blow after they were defeated comprehensively by India in their Champions Trophy 2025 Group A encounter in Dubai on Sunday. Pakistan were outplayed completely as Virat Kohli slammed a brilliant century off 111 deliveries to guide India to a comfortable six-wicket victory. This was Pakistan's second loss in a row after they were beaten by New Zealand in the tournament opener. While the route to the semi-finals look quite difficult for Mohammad Rizwan and Co, their chances are not completely over. Pakistan will need to win their final game against Bangladesh and depend on other results to reach the knockout stage.

If New Zealand lose both of their remaining matches against Bangladesh and India, a win for Pakistan in the final game will mean that they will have 2 points from 3 matches along with New Zealand and Bangladesh. In that case, they will be able to reach the semifinals with the help of a better net run-rate.