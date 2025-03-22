After the Champions Trophy ended, several reports claimed that Pakistan - the hosts of the tournament faced severe loss. However, on Thursday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) put up a brave front and claimed it is set to earn approximately USD 10 million as profit by hosting the Champions Trophy, where the Indian team emerged champion. PCB spokesperson Aamir Mir and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Javed Murtaza even blamed Indian media for such negative publicity. Aamir Mir went on to warn BCCI that it will earn even more financial loss in the future.

"All the decision-making is done by ICC. If India has tried to harm Pakistan, then I can tell you also pay the price. You know India vs Pakistan sell like hot cakes. You know for the next three years Pakistan will not travel to India. So if Pakistan will incur any financial loss, India will suffer more financial loss with Pakistan not travelling to India," PCB spokesperson Aamir Mir said in a press conference.

Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, there was huge confusion over the venue with India refusing to travel to Pakistan. After months of delay, the International Cricket Council (ICC) finally officially declared the venues for the elite event. "ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 to be played across Pakistan and a neutral venue," the ICC said in a statement. It meant India played its matches in Dubai. In another major decision, the Jay Shah-led world body declared that all India vs Pakistan cricket matches in ICC events, hosted by the two countries, will be played at neutral venues till 2027.

The 'compromise' on the part of the ICC means that for the first time, the Indian cricket team will have to move out from its own country to play Pakistan in an ICC event, despite being the host or co-host. For a country that boasts itself to be a cricket power-house, that might hurt.

India and Pakistan have played each other only in ICC or Asian Cricket Council (ACC) events in more than a decade now. In this duration, whenever Pakistan has hosted an ICC or ACC event, India did not travel to the country and played its matches at a neutral venue.

India last toured Pakistan for a bilateral series in 2005-06. Pakistan last toured India for a bilateral series in 2012-13.