Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Updates, IPL 2025: Virat Kohli Felicitated; Toss To Be Delayed Because...
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Score, IPL 2025: The stage is set as the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are ready to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the opening match of IPL 2025 on Saturday at the Eden Gardens. The opening ceremony is underway, with KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan, Disha Patani and Shreya Ghoshal taking centre stage, before even Virat Kohli and Rinku Singh were invited to dance. Kohli was also felicitated, being the only player who has played all 18 seasons for the same team. Both sides enter a new era in IPL 2025, with KKR having Ajinkya Rahane as captain and RCB appointing Rajat Patidar. Despite rain threat and an orange alert in Kolkata, no rain seems to be in forecast for the match. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 19:05 (IST)KKR vs RCB LIVE: IPL 18 cake ceremony!As the Indian Premier League (IPL) turns 18 years old, a big cake is cut in celebration by the two captains, the performers and the dignitories on stage. Shah Rukh Khan is still the emcee, by the way!And now it's time for the Indian national anthem.
- 18:59 (IST)IPL 2025 LIVE: Virat Kohli felicitatedAnd now RCB stalwart Virat Kohli is being felicitated. The only man to have played all 18 seasons for the same franchise, Kohli is undeniably an IPL legend. Shah Rukh announces the honour for the iconic No. 18. Huge roars from the Eden crowd.
- 18:56 (IST)KKR vs RCB LIVE, IPL 2025: Dance moves from Virat!Virat Kohli, Rinku Singh and Shah Rukh Khan perform some dance moves on stage. And now, SRK is inviting BCCI dignitories and the performers today on stage. We are already well past 6:55 PM local time. As a result, toss looks set to be delayed!
- 18:51 (IST)KKR vs RCB LIVE: Enter Rinku Singh on stage!After Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan has called KKR star Rinku Singh has been invited on stage! Rinku was retained by KKR for Rs 13 crore ahead of the mega auction, their highest retention. A conversation between players belonging to two generations, but lighting up cricket together!
- 18:48 (IST)IPL 2025 LIVE: SRK X Virat Kohli!And now to finalize the IPL 2025 opening ceremony, Shah Rukh Khan has called RCB superstar Virat Kohli on stage. Kohli is the only player to have played for one franchise only for all 18 years. SRK kickstarts some 'Kohli, Kohli' chants from the Eden crowd!
- 18:28 (IST)KKR vs RCB LIVE: Expected playing XIWith fresh new rosters for each team in IPL 2025 for both KKR and RCB, let's take a look at their probable starting lineups:KKR Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.RCB Probable XI: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.
- 18:17 (IST)KKR vs RCB LIVE: Form on KKR's sideKolkata Knight Riders have won each of the last four games between these two teams, completing the season whitewash in both IPL 2023 and IPL 2024. The last time RCB beat KKR was in 2022, when games were still being played in Navi Mumbai due to Covid-19.
- 18:12 (IST)KKR vs RCB LIVE: Shreya Ghoshal to perform firstRenowned singer, arguably the most recognized female voice in contemporary Indian music, Shreya Ghoshal, kickstarts the IPL 2025 opening ceremony with some songs. The atmosphere at the Eden Gardens is electric, as the crowd melts to her tune.
- 17:55 (IST)IPL 2025 LIVE, KKR vs RCB: Leadership change in KKRKolkata Knight Riders lost a few of their key stars from the IPL 2024 title-winning campaign, with the biggest one being Shreyas Iyer, who was bought by Punjab Kings. Now, they have Ajinkya Rahane at the helm, with Rs 23.75 crore-man Venkatesh Iyer. A lot of expectations around him too, especially given the pricetag.
- 17:50 (IST)KKR vs RCB LIVE, IPL 2025: Eyes on Virat KohliUndoubtedly the most popular man on the pitch today will be Virat Kohli. RCB's iconic No. 18 is entering his 18th IPL season? Will this finally be the lucky year for them? Kohli won the Orange Cap last year, and will look forward to a big performance to kickstart the season.
- 17:41 (IST)IPL 2025 LIVE, KKR vs RCB: So far, so good!As emphasized earlier, the weather gods have so far been kind. No rain whatsoever in Kolkata as IPL 2025 gears up. Remember, not only do we have a lot of cricket action to look forward to, but also some huge stars are in show in the opening ceremony before that. Shah Rukh Khan, Disha Patani and Shreya Ghoshal are among the people confirmed!
- 17:40 (IST)IPL 2025 LIVE: What is an Orange Alert?Security authorities have announced an 'Orange Alert' in Kolkata ahead of the KKR-RCB match. But what is it?An orange alert is issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) when significant/heavy rainfall is anticipated, with the potential to disrupt power supply and transportation services. Hence, big rain predicted today during the match.
- 17:35 (IST)IPL 2025 LIVE: Two new captains!It is also the dawn of a new era for both franchises in action today! KKR let go of Shreyas Iyer despite winning the title, and will be led by Ajinkya Rahane this season. On the other hand, Rajat Patidar has taken over RCB's captaincy, amid huge support from Virat Kohli.
- 17:23 (IST)KKR vs RCB LIVE: But there is hope!The weather in Kolkata, so far, has been exceptional. Still no hint of rain. In fact, not too long ago, there was a lot of sunshine over Eden Gardens. The stadium is also renowned for its exceptional drainage system, so even if rain does hit, fans can still be hopeful of a full game.
- 17:21 (IST)IPL 2025 LIVE: Eye on the weatherWe saw a purple wave take the IPL by storm in 2024, as KKR completed one of the most dominant seasons in history, winning 12 games en route to the title. This time, we may have a different storm to worry about, with the weather forecast in Kolkata not proving to be too encouraging.
- 17:19 (IST)KKR vs RCB LIVE: Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to NDTV Sports! It is time for the festival to start all over again, it is time to set your alarms at 7:30 PM, it is time to enjoy the most blockbuster cricket event in the world. It is time for IPL 2025!Welcome to the LIVE coverage of the IPL 2025 opening game, as defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru!