India pacer Mohammed Siraj, a mainstay across formats in the national team over the last 2-3 years, found himself being left out of the team's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad. The selectors' decision to include the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana in place of Siraj, especially when Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out due to an injury, baffled many. However, explaining the selection committee's stance over Siraj's case, India captain Rohit Sharma highlighted the pacer's 'infectiveness' with the old ball as a big factor behind the call. Siraj has now responded to Rohit's claim, debunking the suggestions by the skipper.

While India's decision to go with Harshit Rana turned out to be rewarding, with the team returning from Dubai with the Champions Trophy title in their hands, Siraj chose to speak 'facts' by highlighting his exemplary stats with the old ball.

"I have taken the most wickets with the old ball in the past year among the world's ten fastest bowlers. My economy rate is also low. The numbers speak for themselves. I have performed well with both the new and old ball," Siraj mentioned in a press conference ahead of the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

Ahead of India's Champions Trophy squad announcement, Siraj wasn't in the best of form. The last 6 months had seen the pacer's form dip, but he did produce a fine fightback in the Test series against Australia. Rohit, as India's Champions Trophy squad was announced, however, said that the team had no option but to leave the pacer out.

"Siraj's effectiveness comes down a little bit if he's not going to take the new ball. We discussed it at length and we are only taking three seamers there (CT) because we wanted all the all-rounders with us," Rohit had said at the press conference for the squad announcement.

"It's an unfortunate thing that he (Siraj) has to miss out but we had no option but to get the guys who can perform a certain role," he had further explained.

When asked about his omission from the Champions Trophy, Siraj said that selection isn't in his hands but he has the forthcoming England tour in mind.

"Look, selection is not in my hands. I have only a cricket ball in my hands and I wanted to do as much as I can with that. I don't want to put pressure on myself thinking about selection, as I want to focus on my performance.

"Yeah as a player, it remains in the back of your mind that there is a tour of England and the Asia Cup but I don't really seriously think about it, as my focus is on IPL and doing well for Gujarat Titans and helping them win another IPL title," he said.