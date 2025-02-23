Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli shattered Sachin Tendulkar's sensational record to achieve an unique feat during the Champions Trophy 2025 encounter against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. Virat became the fastest batter in the history of ODI cricket to score 14,000 runs as he reached the milestone is just 287 innings. Previously, Sachin held the record as the legendary India batter reached the 14,000 run-mark in 350 innings. Overall, Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara is the only other batter to score more than 14,000 ODI runs and he reached the milestone in 378 innings.

He became the first batter to achieve the milestone in under 300 innings.

Kohli started his innings with 15 runs to go for the milestone and he was able to achieve the feat in style as he slammed Haris Rauf for a boundary.

Saud Shakeel and skipper Mohammad Rizwan hit gritty knocks to help Pakistan to 241 all out against arch-rivals India in a key Champions Trophy clash on Sunday in Dubai.

Defending champions Pakistan elected to bat first in the Group A match which is a 'must-win' for them after they lost to New Zealand in the 50-over tournament opener on Wednesday.

A defeat to India, who won their first match against Bangladesh, will severely dent Pakistan's chances of making the semi-finals.

They stuttered after the left-handed Shakeel, who hit 62, and Rizwan, who made 46, added 104 together in a slow but solid third-wicket partnership.

Advertisement

But a late cameo by left-hander Khushdil Shah boosted the Pakistan total on what seems like a sluggish pitch. Khushdil was the last batsman out for 38 as the innings folded on 49.4 overs.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav returned figures of 3-40.

India refused to tour hosts Pakistan in the eight-nation tournament and instead have been allowed to play all their matches at the Dubai International Stadium.

A full house was expected but there were empty seats on view during the Pakistan innings.

Advertisement

(With AFP inputs)