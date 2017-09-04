India vs Sri Lanka: After MS Dhoni's 100th Stumping, A Special Mention From Sachin Tendulkar

Former India captain MS Dhoni on Sunday become the first wicketkeeper in ODI cricket history to complete 100 stumpings. He got to the career milestone when he stumped Akila Dananjaya off the bowling of leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the fifth and final ODI of the series. Dhoni became the first to achieve the feat, surpassing former Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara who had 99 stumpings to his credit. Social media was flooded with congratulatory messages for the wicketkeeper-batsman after he added another feather to his illustrious cap. The list of cricketers applauding Dhoni included batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who knows a thing or two about the importance of a hundred in the game. Tendulkar, the only man to score hundred international tons, tweeted a special message for Mahi. "Who said lightning doesn't strike twice? Today it did for the 100th time! Well done, @msdhoni! Keep them coming :-)," he wrote.

Ishant Sharma, who played most of his career under Dhoni, tipped his hat too.

Apart from his 100th stumping, Dhoni will remember the five-match ODI series for having achieved two other special milestones. The 36-year-old played in his 300th ODI, becoming only the sixth Indian after Mohammed Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh do to so.

Dhoni also played an innings of 49* in the 4th ODI to register the most unbeaten knocks (73) overtaking Shaun Pollock and Chaminda Vaas.

Dhoni had more reasons to smile on Sunday, as captain Virat Kohli notched up his 30th ODI century as the visitors put on a dominant show to crush Sri Lanka by six wickets and sweep series 5-0 on Sunday. Kohli, who got to his hundred off 107 balls, is now the joint second century scorer along with former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting.

India lost both the openers, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane, early in run chase. However, the visitors got back on track in the run chase as Manish Pandey and Kohli added 99 runs for the third wicket before the former departed for 36.

Thereafter, Kohli and Kedar Jadhav (63) stitched a 109-run partnership to take India closer to victory. For Sri Lanka, Pushpakumara was the most economical bowler who returned with figures of 1 for 40.