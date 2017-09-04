 
Sri Lanka vs India 2017 26 Jul 17 to 06 Sep 17

Will Take One Hell Of An Effort To Surpass Sachin Tendulkar: Virat Kohli

Updated: 04 September 2017 12:27 IST

Virat Kohli smashed his 30th ODI century to help India outclass Sri Lanka in the fifth and final ODI.

Virat Kohli feels it will take a monumental effort to surpass Sachin Tendulkar's record. © AFP

Virat Kohli started from where he left in the last One-day International as he once again took the Sri Lankan bowlers to the cleaners in the fifth and final ODI. The visitors had no answer to Kohli's array of shots as the Indian skipper brought up his 30th ODI century with utmost ease, equalling former Australian captain Ricky Ponting's feat of as many centuries. Kohli termed it an honour to have equalled Ponting's 30 ODI hundreds but the India skipper feels that it will take "one hell of an effort" to reach anywhere near Sachin Tendulkar's world record of 49 hundreds.

"The great man (Sachin Tendulkar) is quite a bit away. That's going to take a hell of an effort. Again, I am not thinking about that. It's only about the team where even if I score a 90 not out and the team goes across the line, it's good enough for me," Kohli said at the post-match press conference.

"It's an honour for me to equal someone like Ricky Ponting. That's not something that you aim for but obviously he's a great player and as batsmen we all respect what these legends have done."

He once again stressed that a player can't play for records and the team comes first.

"I look to perform as well as I can for the team. These things keep happening as you go along in your career. You don't target these things, but those stat windows are hard to neglect because they pop up everywhere after you have achieved something," said Kohli.

