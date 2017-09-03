India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli Smashes 30th ODI Ton, Equals Former Aussie Skipper Ricky Ponting

Virat Kohli started from where he left in the last ODI as he once again took the Sri Lankan bowlers to the cleaners in the fifth and final ODI against the islanders. India lost Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma early in the run chase but that didn't bother Kohli much as he kept the scoreboard ticking with an odd boundary every now and then. The visitors had no answer to Kohli's array of shots as the Indian skipper brought up his 30th ODI century with utmost ease, equalling former Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting's feat of as many centuries.

Kohli had a good knock of 82 not out in the first ODI, but then had scores of 4 and 3 in the next two matches before scoring 131 in the last match. The 28-year-old brought up his fifty in 53 balls and at no stage of the match did he look out of sorts. Kohli and Manish Pandey shared a 99-run third wicket stand that got India back on track in the run chase after losing a couple of early wickets.

The Indian captain hit eight boundaries on his way to a century and now is joint-second on the list of most centuries along with Ponting in the shorter format of the game with only former Indian skipper Sachin Tendulkar ahead of him with 49 ODI centuries. Kohli got to his hundred off 107 balls with India almost on the verge of winning the final ODI. Earlier, Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked his maiden five-for and returned with figures of 5 for 42 that helped the visitors bowl out Sri Lanka for 238 in 49.4 overs.