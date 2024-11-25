DC Full Squad, IPL 2025 Auction: Delhi Capitals enter Day 2 of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction with a purse of Rs 13.8 crore. The franchise bought a total of nine players on the first day of the auction, making not one, but arguably three bargain big signings in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Their biggest buy came in the form of India star KL Rahul for Rs 14 crore. IPL 2024-winning pacer Mitchell Starc also went to DC for Rs 11.75 crore, while fellow Australian Jake Fraser-McGurk was brought back via RTM for Rs 9 cr. T Natarajan was another big acquisition, joining DC for Rs 10.75 cr, while uncapped powerhitter Sameer Rizvi was also bought for only Rs 95 lakh. (Full Squad)

DC Full List Of Player Bought At Auction:

1. Mitchell Starc: Rs 11.75 cr

2. KL Rahul: Rs 14 cr

3. Harry Brook - Rs 6.25 cr

4. Jake Fraser-McGurk - Rs 9 cr

5. T Natarajan - Rs 10.75 cr

6. Karun Nair - Rs 50 lakh

7. Sameer Rizvi - Rs 95 lakh

8. Ashutosh Sharma - Rs 3.8 crore

9. Mohit Sharma - Rs 2.2 crore

DC Full List Of Players Retained: Axar Patel (Rs 16.5 cr), Kuldeep Yadav (Rs 13.25 cr), Tristan Stubbs (Rs 10 cr), Abishek Porel (Rs 4 cr - uncapped)

DC Full List Of Players released: Rishabh Pant, Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Harry Brook, Lungi Ngidi, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kumar Kushagra, Gulbadin Naib, Lizaad Williams.