The ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan have left the entire world stunned. These situations also led to the midway suspension of IPL 2025 on Friday. The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was called-off in Dharamsala after a blackout protocol came into operation after Pathankot (85km from Dharamsala) and Jammu (a little over 197km away) came under a drone attack from Pakistan. The floodlights were dimmed and the players and the fans were quickly evacuated from the ground.

As the airport in Dharamsala was shut down, a special Vande Bharat was arranged to escort both the teams and their staff members to Delhi.

After reaching the national capitals, the Punjab-based franchise issued a statement and thanked the Indians Railways for their support and also urged the media for responsible reporting during the tough times.

"We're pleased to communicate that all our players, support staff and everyone associated with Punjab Kings cricket operations are safe and secure. A heartfelt thank you to the BCCI, IPL, Indian Railways, Police, State Authorities and our internal operations team for ensuring the safe movement of players, coaches, families and support staff from both Delhi Capitals & Punjab Kings," the statement said.

We also make a humble appeal to the media, please keep the reporting calm, factual and responsible. This isn't the moment for panic or noise. It's a moment to move forward with care and perspective," the statement added.

On Friday afternoon, the BCCI suspended the remainder of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for one week with immediate effect due to the escalating cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

The Indian Board confirmed that further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders.

"At this critical juncture, the BCCI stands firmly with the nation. We express our solidarity with the Government of India, the Armed Forces, and the people of our country. The Board salutes the bravery, courage, and selfless service of our armed forces, whose heroic efforts under Operation Sindoor continue to protect and inspire the nation, as they lead a resolute response to the recent terrorist attack and the unwarranted aggression by Pakistan's armed forces," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in the statement.

"While cricket remains a national passion, there is nothing greater than the Nation and its sovereignty, integrity, and security of our country. The BCCI remains firmly committed to support all efforts that safeguard India and will always align its decisions in the best interest of the nation," he added.