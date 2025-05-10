The IPL Governing Council has a proposed list of five venues which are far away from the Line of Control in case IPL 2025 resumes after the one-week suspension, according to a report by The Indian Express. The report claimed that Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam and Kolkata are being considered as the tournament venues. The places are not close to the areas affected by the escalating India-Pakistan tensions and that can reportedly convince the overseas players to return. IPL 2025 was suspended for a week amid the ongoing tensions and the BCCI said that further calls will be taken following a meeting with the stakeholders. According to the report, sources claimed that a two-week window will not be enough to finish the tournament and the BCCI may look to resume in September.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that the IPL 2025 has been suspended with immediate effect, albeit for one week in the wake of the India-Pakistan border tensions. The board added that the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after assessing the situation.

"Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders," said BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia in an official statement.

The decision was taken by the BCCI on Friday after cross-border tensions intensified on Thursday night, leading to blackouts in Jammu, Udhampur and Pathankot, as air strikes and drones from Pakistan took over the skies. It led to the game between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals being called off at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala after just 10.1 overs of the first innings was completed.

With the airport in Dharamshala and other north Indian cities closed, the players and support staff members of both PBKS and DC, along with match officials, commentators, broadcast crew members and other key IPL-related personnel were evacuated from Dharamshala by a bus taking them to Jalandhar on Friday morning, where a special train organised by the tournament took them to New Delhi.

The BCCI further said the decision was taken by the IPL Governing Council, comprising Saikia and IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal, after due consultation with all key stakeholders following the representations from most of the franchisees, who conveyed the concern and sentiments of their players and also the views of the broadcaster, sponsors and fans.

