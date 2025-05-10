Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Friday expressed support for the Indian Armed Forces amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, thanking them for their courage and service. In an Instagram story, the 31-year-old cricketer wrote, "Proud and grateful to our armed forces for the courage and sacrifices they've made. Thank you for protecting and keeping everyone in our country safe." Several tournaments were suspended or postponed in India on Friday due to the recent escalating cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

On Friday afternoon, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced its decision to suspend the remainder of the ongoing IPL 2025, with immediate effect, for one week due to the escalating tensions between the two nations.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing TATA IPL 2025 with immediate effect for one week. Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in the statement.

"The decision was taken by the IPL Governing Council after due consultation with all key stakeholders following the representations from most of the franchisees, who conveyed the concern and sentiments of their players, and also the views of the broadcaster, sponsors and fans; while the BCCI reposes full faith in the strength and preparedness of our armed forces, the Board considered it prudent to act in the collective interest of all stakeholders," he added.

Later in the day, the inaugural edition of the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, which was set to be held on May 24 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, was postponed until further notice due to rising tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

"In light of the current situation, the inaugural edition of the NC Classic stands postponed until further notice. This decision has been made after careful thought and consultation, with the well-being of athletes, stakeholders, and the broader community as the top priority," read a statement from NC Classic on Instagram.

"We believe in the unifying power of sport. But, in this critical moment, standing firm with the nation matters most. All our gratitude and thoughts at this point are only with our Armed Forces, who are at the forefront for our nation. A revised schedule for the NC Classic will be provided in due course. Jai Hind," the statement concluded.

Due to recent developments, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) decided to postpone the Bengal Pro T20 League Season 2 and all related pre-events.

"Considering the prevailing national circumstances, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has decided to postpone the start of Bengal Pro T20 League Season 2 and thus all pre-events related with it, until further notice. A revised schedule, including updated venues and fixtures, will be shared after a detailed review of the situation in coordination with relevant authorities and stakeholders and any advisory as issued by the BCCI," CAB said in a statement.

