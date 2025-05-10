Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli has told BCCI that he wishes to retire from Test cricket ahead of the England Test series but top officials has asked him to reconsider his decision, according to a report by The Indian Express. Kohli's decision came just days after Rohit Sharma decided to retire from Test cricket. According to media reports, the selectors will be meeting in a few days to decide the squad for the five-match Test series against England and if both Virat and Rohit are not available, they will have a huge task at hand. The report further claimed that Kohli has been contemplating retirement since the end of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy where his disappointing show earned him a lot of criticism.

“He has made up his mind and has informed the board that he is moving on from Test cricket. The BCCI has urged him to rethink as the crucial England tour is coming up. He is yet to revert on the request,” sources told Indian Express.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma on Wednesday announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect, ending the relentless speculation surrounding his future in the longest format and leaving India in need of a new captain for the upcoming five-match series against England.

Having already retired from T20 Internationals after leading India to the World Cup trophy last year, the 38-year-old Rohit will now only be seen captaining the national team in the ODI format.

"Hello everyone, I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It's been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites.

"Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format," he posted on instagram with a picture of his Test cap after PTI's newsbreak.

The BCCI also confirmed that Rohit will continue to be the ODI captain.

"Thank you, Captain. End of an era in whites! ImRo45 bids adieu to Test cricket. He will continue to lead India in ODIs. We are proud of you, Hitman," BCCI posted on 'X'.

(With PTI inputs)