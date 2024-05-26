Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins engaged in hilarious banter ahead of the IPL 2024 final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Sunday. Both the skippers took part in a photoshoot along with the IPL trophy which involved a visit to the Marina Beach and an auto ride that produced some funny moments. Shreyas spoke about riding an autoricksaw during his young days and even charged Cummins Rs 20 crore for the auto ride. The comment left both players in splits as it was a reference to the Rs 20.5 crore price tag that Cummins attracted from Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 auction. Shreyas also asked him about being part of the KKR team that won the IPL back in 2014.

Pat Cummins and Shreyas Iyer in the Tuk-Tuk.pic.twitter.com/lrdKXak2th — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 26, 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders topped the points table at the end of the league stage and defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 to book their spot in the IPL 2024 final. On the other hand, SRH had to bounce back from the defeat against KKR with wins over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Eliminator and Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 to set up a high-profile summit clash at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Jaydev Unadkat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik, Sanvir Singh, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Markande, Mayank Agarwal, Washington Sundar, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Chetan Sakariya, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar.