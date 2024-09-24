Arjun Tendulkar, Mumbai Indians cricketer and son of Sachin Tendulkar, turned 25 on Tuesday. Arjun is a left-handed bowler and is known to play decent with the bat too. While he has played in domestic cricket, he is yet to be picked up for India. On his 25th birthday, Sachin Tendulkar wrote on X. "Happy birthday to my amazing son, Arjun! Your love for life and relentless dedication inspire me every day. Watching you hit the gym first thing this morning just shows your incredible work ethic. Proud of you always! Here's to another year of chasing your dreams!"

Recently, Arjun Tendulkar warmed up for the upcoming first-class season with a match-winning nine-wicket haul in Goa's innings and 189-run victory over hosts Karnataka in the Dr (Capt) K Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament, which is also known as KSCA Invitational, a pre-season meet for state teams. KSCA XI comprised mostly their U-19 and U-23 players with only two established names -- Nikin Jose and glovesman Sharath Srinivas -- in the playing XI.

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar's son had a match haul of 9 for 87 in 26.3 overs across two innings. In the first innings, Karnataka folded for 103 in 36.5 overs with Tendulkar junior taking 5/41 in 13 overs.

In reply, Goa posted a solid 413 as Abhinav Tejrana (109) scored a hundred and Manthan Khutkar contributed 69.

In the second innings, KSCA XI were a shade better, being shot out for 121 in 30.4 overs with Arjun grabbing 4 for 46 in 13.3 overs.

Arjun has so far played 49 competitive games across three formats at senior level and picked 68 wickets. In 13 first-class games, he has taken 21 wickets.

