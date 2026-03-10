New Zealand skipper Amelia Kerr headlined a strong showing from the White Ferns in the latest update of the International Cricket Council Women's ODI Player Rankings after a dominant start to their home series against Zimbabwe. New Zealand have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series, with Kerr playing a pivotal role with both bat and ball. The 25-year-old delivered a standout bowling performance across the first two matches, including a remarkable seven-wicket haul in the second ODI in Dunedin.

Kerr picked up four wickets in the series opener before producing her career-best spell in the next match, becoming only the seventh player in women's ODI history to claim seven wickets in an innings. The performance propelled her five places up the ODI bowlers' rankings to 11th. She also made a modest gain in the all-rounders' standings, climbing one spot to fifth overall.

New Zealand's rise in the rankings was not limited to Kerr. Teammates Brooke Halliday and Maddy Green also recorded significant improvements in the ODI batting charts after strong contributions in the opening matches of the series.

Halliday surged eight places to 11th following a spectacular unbeaten 157 off 117 deliveries in the first ODI, one of the standout knocks of the series. Green also impressed in the same contest with a well-compiled 67 and followed it up with an unbeaten 27 in the second match, helping her climb four positions to equal 22nd.

Meanwhile, movement was also seen in the latest T20I rankings following the conclusion of the series between the West Indies and Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka opener Hasini Perera was one of the biggest gainers after her match-winning performance in the third and final T20I in St George's. The left-hander struck an unbeaten half-century to guide Sri Lanka to a series-clinching victory and jumped 15 places to 28th in the T20I batters' rankings.

Another Sri Lanka batter, Imesha Dulani, also moved up the charts after an unbeaten 34 in the series decider, climbing 17 places to joint 72nd.

All-rounder Kavisha Dilhari enjoyed a steady rise across categories, moving up three places to 21st among T20I bowlers while also advancing two spots to 11th in the all-rounders' list.

For the West Indies, veteran spinner Afy Fletcher emerged as the major mover, climbing four places to seventh in the T20I bowlers' rankings after picking up three wickets across the final two matches of the series.

