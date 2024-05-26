KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Final LIVE Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders face SunRisers Hyderabad in the final of IPL 2024 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Two-time champions KKR made it to the summit clash after defeating SRH by 8 wickets in Qualifier 1. SRH then beat Rajasthan Royals by 36 runs in Qualifier 2 to set up a final clash with KKR. The summit clash will also see two costliest players in IPL history coming up against each other, once again in the league. KKR picked Mitchell Starc for a record sum of Rs 24.75 crore while Pat Cummins was bought by SRH for Rs 20.50 crore ahead of IPL 2024. (Live Scorecard)

KKR vs SRH LIVE: Squads - Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Upendra Yadav (wk), Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Agarwal.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), KS Bharat, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

May 26 2024 16:16 (IST) KKR vs SRH LIVE: A mega clash between two costliest players Hardly would anyone have imaged that two costliest players in IPL history will be up against each other in the final of the ongoing season. Ahead of IPL 2024, SRH bought Pat Cummins for a record sum of Rs 20.50 crore only see it get broken minutes later as KKR paid a mammoth sum of Rs 24.75 crore for Mitchell Starc.

May 26 2024 16:03 (IST) Welcome guys! Tactician par excellence Gautam Gambhir couldn't have envisaged a battle of brains with a more different kind of adversary than the smiling yet ruthless Pat Cummins as Kolkata Knight Riders face a spirited SunRisers Hyderabad in a mega IPL 2024 final at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.