A video of KL Rahul and Lucknow Super Giants' owner Sanjiv Goenka had gone viral on internet during IPL 2024. The side suffered an embarrassing 10-wicket loss to SunRisers Hyderabad, after which Goenka was seen scolding the then LSG captain Rahul. The video formed divided opinions, but the act surely put Goenka in a bad picture. Ahead of IPL 2025 Auction, Rahul was released by the franchise after playing three seasons for them. Goenka has now talked about his feelings about Rahul. He termed him a "shareef insaan" and said he has both respect and love for him.

"KL Rahul has always been family for me and he will remain that way. He captained Lucknow for three years and have shown great results during his tenure. I genuinely wish for his good, no matter what happens," Goenka said on the TRS podcast.

"Shareef insan hai (He is a good person)," said Goenka while talking about Rahul. "He is a very honest person and I wish that everything good happens to a honest person like him. He is also very talented and I wish he displays his talent to the world. I am very sure he will do well. My best wishes are with him."

Recalling the infamous incident that had the cricket world talking, Goenka said that such sentimental moments happen and they should not hamper the relationship.

"There are moments when you have sentiments and there is an expression to that sentiment. But that doesn't impact the relationship. Or shouldn't impact the relationship. Mere dil se toh main itna hi kahunga ke izzat bhi hai aur pyaar bhi hai (I respect and love him)."

Rahul was expected to fetch a sum of over Rs 20 crore at IPL 2025 Auction, but he was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 14 crore.