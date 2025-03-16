New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Telecast: Michael Bracewell will captain New Zealand for the first time on home soil when they meet Pakistan in a five-game T20 series, leading a squad missing several key players because of the IPL. Bracewell starred as the Blackcaps reached the final of the Champions Trophy and is one of seven players from that one-day team selected for the T20s. But a host of top names are not available due to Indian Premier League commitments, including regular skipper Mitchell Santner, along with Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson and Glenn Phillips. Kane Williamson also made himself unavailable for the series, which gets under way on Sunday in Christchurch.

Spinner Ish Sodhi was recalled while paceman Ben Sears is back after recovering from a torn hamstring.

It will be Pakistan's first white-ball series after a debacle performance in the home ICC Champions Trophy where they failed to win a match and faced an early exit from the tournament. Pakistan lost to New Zealand and arch-rivals India before their match against Bangladesh was washed out due to rain in Rawalpindi.

In the T20Is, Pakistan will be led by Salman Agha with Shadab Khan as vice-captain while three uncapped players - Abdul Samad, Hasan Nawaz and Mohammad Ali - have been added to the squad in the absence of senior players including Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in the format.

When will the New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I take place?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I will take place on Sunday, March 16.

Where will the New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I be held?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I will be held at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

What time will the New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I start?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I will start at 6:45 AM IST. The toss will take place at 6:15 AM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I will be live streamed on the Sony LIV and Fancode apps and websites.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

With agency inputs