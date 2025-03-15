Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Streaming, Women's Premier League 2025 2025 Final: After narrowly missing out on the Women's Premier League (WPL) title twice, Delhi Capitals side will lock horns with Mumbai Indians in the final of the ongoing Women's Premier League 2025 final in search of their maiden title at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. The WPL 2025 final will be a repeat of the first season, when MI triumphed over DC in the grand finale by seven wickets. Delhi Capitals qualified for the final in all three editions but have yet to lift the WPL trophy. DC directly qualified for the WPL 2025 final after topping the league stage with 10 points, having won five times and lost thrice. They will head into Saturday's final on the back of a loss against the Gujarat Giants in their last league game.

The Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, finished second in the WPL 2025 standings behind Delhi Capitals on Net Run Rate (NRR). They will head into the final after beating the Gujarat Giants by 47 runs in the eliminator on Thursday.

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have met seven times in the WPL, with DC leading 4-3. The Capitals won both league-stage clashes this season.

Shafali Verma has been Capitals' top scorer in the tournament with 300 runs in eight matches at an average of 42.85 and a strike rate of 157.89. Jess Jonassen and Shikha Pandey have led the bowling attack, claiming 11 wickets each.

Nat Sciver-Brunt is the Mumbai Indians' leading scorer, with 493 runs at an average of 70.42 and a strike rate of 156.50. She is the top run-getter in WPL 2025, as per Olympics.com.

Hayley Matthews and Amelia Kerr will lead MI's bowling attack. Hayley Matthews is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 17 scalps, while Amelia Kerr has 16 wickets to her name.

When will the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League 2025 final match take place?

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League 2025 final match will take place on Saturday, March 15.

Where will the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League 2025 final match be held?

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League 2025 final match will be held at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League 2025 final match start?

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League 2025 final match will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League 2025 final match?

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League 2025 final match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League 2025 final match?

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League 2025 final match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

