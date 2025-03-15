Story ProgressBack to home
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Final Live Score, WPL 2025: Closing Ceremony Underway, Toss For DC vs MI Coming Up Next
Women's Premier League 2025 Final LIVE Updates, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Women LIVE Score: In search of first title, DC face inaugural edition champions MI.
Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women LIVE Cricket Updates, WPL 2025 Final Scorecard© BCCI
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Final Live Updates, Women's Premier League 2025: After narrowly missing out on the WPL title twice, Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals will face Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians in the summit clash of the ongoing edition. DC are still in search of their maiden title as they come up against inaugural edition champions MI. The final match between the sides will be taking place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. The summit clash will be a repeat of the first season, when Mumbai Indians triumphed over Delhi Capitals in the grand finale by seven wickets. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2025 final -
- 19:04 (IST)WPL Final LIVE: A look at squadsDelhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jess Jonassen, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce(w), Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Alice Capsey, Taniya Bhatia, Sneha Deepthi, Nandini Kashyap, Nallapureddy CharaniMumbai Indians Women Squad: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Sajeevan Sajana, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Jintimani Kalita, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, Akshita Maheshwari
- 19:02 (IST)DC vs MI Final LIVE: DC defeated MI in league stage!In their last round robin encounter, DC restricted MI to 123 for nine, largely because of efforts from Shikha Pandey and Jess Jonassen who shared four wickets between them as DC won that game in Bengaluru by nine wickets. That was also a game where MI's performer of the season Nat Sciver-Brunt had endured a rare failure.
- 18:59 (IST)DC vs MI Final LIVE: DC bank on bowlersWhile Delhi Capitals secured a direct entry into the final due to a superior net run rate, Mumbai Indians' firepower with the bat gives them an edge on a batting belter that the Brabourne Stadium provides. For DC, their chances would depend more on a very potent bowling attack with Southern Stars spinner Jess Jonassen and seasoned India seamer Shikha Pandey, both of whom had 11 wickets each in the league stages at a decent economy rate.
- 18:52 (IST)WPL Final LIVE: Lanning aims big for DCMeg Lanning, who has retired from international level, is one of the greatest captains in women's cricket, would be determined to add a Women's Premier League trophy to her decorated career and end DC’s trophy drought -- both in the women and men’s IPL since 2008.
- 18:20 (IST)DC vs MI Final LIVE: Mumbai Indians in red-hot form!Nat Sciver-Brunt (493 runs, 9 wickets) and Hayley Matthews (17 wickets and 304 runs) currently top the batting and bowling charts respectively, making them crucial to Mumbai Indians' title charge against Meg Lanning's formidable Delhi outfit.
- 18:18 (IST)WPL Final LIVE: Big challenge awaits DC!Powered by the all-round brilliance of Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews, Mumbai Indians head into the Women’s Premier League final as favorites to claim their second title, while Delhi Capitals hope to break their title jinx in what promises to be a thrilling showdown.
- 18:11 (IST)Welcome folks!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of WPL 2025 final that is taking place between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. DC are in search of their first-ever title, while MI are aiming for a record second trophy. Stay connected for all the live updates related to the game.
