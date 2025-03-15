Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Final Live Updates, Women's Premier League 2025: After narrowly missing out on the WPL title twice, Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals will face Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians in the summit clash of the ongoing edition. DC are still in search of their maiden title as they come up against inaugural edition champions MI. The final match between the sides will be taking place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. The summit clash will be a repeat of the first season, when Mumbai Indians triumphed over Delhi Capitals in the grand finale by seven wickets. (Live Scorecard)

