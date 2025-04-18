South Africa legend and former Sunrisers Hyderabad player Dale Steyn has lashed out at the Indian Premier League side for under-utilising all-rounder Nitish Reddy. The India player, who starred for India against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground earlier this year, is a decent right-arm medium fast bowler. But, he is yet to bowl a single delivery this IPL season. Reddy -- a batting all-rounder -- holds an experience of playing 22 IPL matches. He has scalped three wickets in those matches. Steyn, who also served as SRH bowling coach in the past, slammed the side for not using Reddy as a bowler. His X post came during SRH's IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians on Thursday.

The star player played a massive role with his all-round abilities during India's Melbourne Test vs Australia, held December last year. In one of the innings, Reddy scored a heroic 114 while also bowling 8 economical overs.

As Reddy didn't get a chance to bowl against Mumbai Indians during SRH's IPL 2025 game on Thursday, Steyn took to X to write, "Have SRH just forgotten that Reddy can bowl...?

Has a bit of a golden arm, absolutely worth an over or two."

In another post, he wrote, "If he's injured then it's understandable, but he seems to be batting just fine, so..."

Talking about the game, MI registered their third win of IPL 2025 season, defeating SRH by four wickets at the Wankhede Stadium. Chasing a target of 163, MI got over the line in 18.1 overs, handing SRH their fifth defeat of the campaign.

After the match, SRH captain Pat Cummins admitted that his side fell short with the bat on a tricky surface.

"Wasn't the easiest of wickets," Cummins said

"160 was a few short. It was a tricky wicket, cutters were gripping. They shut down a lot of our scoring areas," he added.

Cummins, who led the bowling attack with figures of 3/26, felt the team gave it their all with the ball but needed a bit more with the bat.

"I thought we had all bases covered. 160-- you feel a little bit short, but I thought we gave it a good crack with the ball," he said.

"We thought we needed wickets. We had plenty of death bowling options in Eshan (Malinga), Harshal (Patel), and myself. Needed just an over or two, so we gave it to the leggie (Rahul Chahar)," he noted.

"Got to play well away from home to make the finals, unfortunately not clicked yet," Cummins added.

