Abhishek Sharma shares a special bond with Suryakumar Yadav. The SunRisers Hyderabad star, after slamming 141 off just 55 balls in an IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings, had praised Suryakumar Yadav's role in his rise. Yadav is also the captain of the Indian T20I team. "Special mention to Yuvraj Paaji as well because I have also been talking to him. And I won't deny Suryakumar Yadav as well, he's been in touch, and he was there for me. He was talking to me, and he knew that this was going to happen very soon, so thanks to him as well," Abhishek said after slamming a ton.

Suryakumar Yadav and Abhishek Sharma had an interesting interaction. During Mumbai Indians', where the former plays, match with SRH, SKY could be seen checking the pockets of Abhishek Sharma. In the match, Abhishek scored 40 off just 28 balls. In the match where he scored a ton, Abhishek had brought out a piece of paper thanking the SRH fans. SKY may have been searching for the same. In the same over, Pandya dismissed Sharma. Clearly, the 'pocket check' did not turn out well for Abhishek.

Suryakumar Yadav checks Abhishek Sharma's pocket for a note! pic.twitter.com/HLhPTG40Qi — Hem Choudhary (@HemChoudhary877) April 18, 2025

Suryakumar Yadav checks Abhishek Sharma's pockets. But for what #IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/qCyArNfwl9 — Kumar Sourav (@AdamDhoni1) April 18, 2025

Barring Abhishek (40 off 28 balls) and Heinrich Klaasen (37 off 28 balls), the other SRH batters could not make a noteworthy contribution as they notched just 162/5 in 20 overs. MI chased down the target in 18.1 overs. SKY scored 26 off 15 balls.

Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Daniel Vettori said it was MI bowlers who made the job extremely tough for SRH batters in the first half of the game, especially in the middle overs.

"It was just incredibly tough through those middle stages," he said.

"It was a difficult surface. Mumbai read the conditions exceptionally well...they really relied on that slow ball, but it was mainly effective because of their execution and there's some supreme exponents of it in (Jasprit) Bumrah and Trent Boult and even Hardik Pandya." "The way they bowled, particularly through those middle stages, really stifled us. We were 66 for three through those 10 overs, and in these sort of conditions you probably need more than that," he added.

Urging his batters to suitably tweak their approach on "difficult" surfaces, Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Daniel Vettori said they cannot expect belters at every venue and need to up their game after being outgunned by a wily Mumbai Indians.

"I feel like no one really has control over their surface, so there's a little bit of luck involved in terms of coming up against wickets that don't suit us," Vettori told the media after SRH failed to win another away game in this IPL.