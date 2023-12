Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday bought England batter Harry Brook for Rs 4 crore at the IPL Players Auction 2024 in Dubai. Brook, who was released by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of the auction, sparked a bidding war between DC and Rajasthan Royals. Brook had a below par IPL 2023 with the bat after being bought buy SRH for a whopping sum of Rs 13.25 crore.

Full list of players bought by DC:

1. Harry Brook (Rs 4 crore)

DC Pre-Auction Squad: Abhishek Porel, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, David Warner, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Lungisani Ngidi, Mitchell Marsh, Mukesh Kumar, Pravin Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull

Released Players: Aman Khan, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Manish Pandey, Mustafizur Rahman, Phil Salt, Priyam Garg, Rilee Rossouw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan

Players traded in: NA

Players traded out: NA