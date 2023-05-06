Sourav Ganguly is one of the most influencial names in world cricket. The former India captain holds a special place in the hearts of the fans. He took over captaincy of the Indian team during a time of crisis, and guided the team towards the right path. After hanging his boots, Ganguly held administrative posts at the Cricket Association of Bengal and the Board of Control for Cricket in India. He is currently the Director of Cricket of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals.

Ahead of DC's game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday, Ganguly gave the fans nostalgia with his trademark step-out shots in the nets.

"Dada turning the clock back," DC captioned the video on Instagram.

In their previous match, DC needed something to go their way and it did in the low-scoring thriller against table leaders Gujarat Titans.

Back in action after three weeks, pacer Khaleel Ahmed and veteran Ishant Sharma got Delhi out of a hole and kept them alive in the competition.

After a win like that, the morale of any team would be on the higher side but Delhi will need to find a way to bat well against the star studded RCB.

DC Squad: David Warner (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Hakim Khan, Abhishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahaman, Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Kumar, Phil Salt, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Yash Dhull.

(With PTI Inputs)