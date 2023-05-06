Virat Kohli returned to his hometown ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Ahead of the game, Kohli caught up with his childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, and touched his feet. A video of the same has been doing rounds on social media. "A wholesome meet & greet. @imVkohli catches up with his childhood coach," the video was captioned by IPL on their official Twitter handle.

Recalling an incident, Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma revealed that the cricketer was adamant about practicing with players from senior age groups during his early days.

"When he first came, I had put him in the U-11s. He never used to get out to his juniors. He used to ask me 'Sir, I wan't to play with the elders'. I told him 'you're very young so you have to play with the kids from your age group. But he told me that they can't get me out and I can play them," Rajukumar told RCB, ahead of their game against DC at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat against DC.

RCB included attacking middle-order batter Kedar Jadhav in the playing XI.

Delhi Capitals named Mukesh Kumar and Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh in the playing XI. Mukesh has come in place of South African pace bowler Anrich Nortje, who has returned home reportedly due to personal reasons.

The Teams: Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

(With PTI Inputs)