CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final, Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will be going up against each other in the final match of IPL 2023 on Sunday, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The MS Dhoni-led team will be coming to this clash after defeating GT in the Qualifier 1 by 15 runs. On the other hand, the defending champions thrashed Mumbai Indians by 62 runs in the Qualifier 2. It will be interesting to see whether CSK will be able to clinch their fifth title or will Gujarat emerge as the winners for the second time. (Live Scorecard)

Here are Live Updates of IPL 2023 Final match between CSK and GT, straight from Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad: