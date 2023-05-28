Story ProgressBack to home
CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023 Final: MS Dhoni Stands In Way Of GT's Pursuit Of History
CSK vs GT Final Live Score, IPL 2023: Final match between CSK vs GT, Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Catch all the live updates here
CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 final: CSK to face GT© BCCI
CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final, Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will be going up against each other in the final match of IPL 2023 on Sunday, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The MS Dhoni-led team will be coming to this clash after defeating GT in the Qualifier 1 by 15 runs. On the other hand, the defending champions thrashed Mumbai Indians by 62 runs in the Qualifier 2. It will be interesting to see whether CSK will be able to clinch their fifth title or will Gujarat emerge as the winners for the second time. (Live Scorecard)
Here are Live Updates of IPL 2023 Final match between CSK and GT, straight from Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad:
- 14:44 (IST)CSK vs GT Live: Weather reportHere's what will happen if the final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans gets abandoned due to rain or any other reason. Read here.
- 14:42 (IST)CSK vs GT Live: Dhoni's brilliant wicketkeepingKnown for his lightning-fast wicket-keeping, the CSK skipper has also achieved the most number of catches by a wicketkeeper in the IPL finals. Dhoni has got six catches, followed by Quinton de Kock with 4, and Kamran Akmal and Dinesh Karthik with two each.
- 14:42 (IST)CSK vs GT Live: Dhoni's magnificent recordThe CSK skipper is also the fifth-highest run-scorer in the history of IPL finals, with a total of 180 runs. The first player on the list is Suresh Raina with 249 runs, followed Shane Watson (236), Rohit Sharma (183), and Murli Vijay (181). Apart from this, he has got 170 runs in the IPL finals, which is the maximum by any captain.
- 14:40 (IST)CSK vs GT Live: Dhoni's 250th IPL appearanceThe Final match of IPL 2023 will be MS Dhoni's 250th IPL appearance, his 11th final as a player and his 10th as a skipper. No other player has played 250 IPL matches and Dhoni is the first player to do so. Dhoni has made most appearances in IPL finals as a player and as a captain.
- 14:33 (IST)CSK vs GT Live: Current weather conditionsThese are the current weather conditions in Motera, Gujarat.
- 14:05 (IST)CSK vs GT Live: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the final match of IPL 2023 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, straight from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
