The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League was not less than any rollercoaster ride as the fans got to witness some extraordinary moments of cricket. The action-packed season has now reached to it's conclusion with Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans being the finalists. To mark the end of the season, a closing ceremony will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, right before the match where different artists will be gracing the stage and entertaining the audience.

Who will be performing at the IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony?

Well-known rapper King and DJ Nucleya will be performing at the IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony. They will also be joined by singers Divine and Jonita Gandhi.

When will the IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony be held?

The IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony will be held on Sunday, May 28.

Advertisement

Where will the IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony be held?

The IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony start?

The IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony will start at 6 PM.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony?

The IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony?

The IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony will be streamed live on Jio Cinema.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)