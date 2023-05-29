CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023 Final: Could Rain Play Spoilsport On Reserve Day Too?
CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final Live Updates: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans was shifted to the reserve day on Monday after rain played spoilsport in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Focus will once again be on the weather as both teams look to have a got at each other. Though the weather forecast looks pretty clear on Monday, further hindrances to the match can result in various scenarios. While the main focus will be to have a full 40-over main, rain delay can result in a late start to proceedings or the match being decided via Super Over. (Live Scorecard)
Live Cricket Score Updates of IPL 2023 Final Between CSK vs GT, straight from Ahmedabad
- 15:59 (IST)CSK vs GT Live: Here's how fans spent their last nightDue to the cancellation of the final match on Sunday due to the rain, here's how the fans spent their entire night. Read here.
- 15:50 (IST)CSK vs GT Live: Inspiring journey of Shubman Gill
Unveiling the rise of the Prince!— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 29, 2023
From humble beginnings to stardom, @ShubmanGill's journey is a testament to hard work and absolute talent!
Tune-in to #CSKvGT at #IPLonStar
Today | Pre-show at 5:30 PM & LIVE action at 7:30 PM | Star Sports Network#BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/hdwLi8I7Bd
- 15:36 (IST)CSK vs GT Live: Shubman Gill's appreciation for the fans
A big thank you to our fans for your unwavering support despite rain. Please keep your physical tickets safe, as we'd see you tomorrow, i.e. May 29. Keep your spirit high so that we can also give our best! @gujarat_titans #AavaDe @IPL— Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) May 28, 2023
- 15:31 (IST)CSK vs GT Live: GT pacer Joshua Little
He's been impressive with the ball this season for the @gujarat_titansbr>— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2023
In case you've heard only little about the left-arm pacer, get to know Ireland's Josh Little as he shows his funny side#TATAIPL | #Final | #CSKvGT pic.twitter.com/Ntv8mgb4CO
- 15:02 (IST)CSK vs GT Live: Clear skies expected
As per https://t.co/eMNFcG6tes, sunny skies are likely till noon, but it may get cloudy in evening.— The Weather Channel India (@weatherindia) May 29, 2023
After 6:30 PM, the skies will be mostly clear, with rain chances touching 22% later in the evening.
Mostly, clear skies are expected — at least for the #IPL match's duration.
- 14:58 (IST)CSK vs GT Live: Here are some weather updates for the day
#IPLFinal forecast| A merciless deluge along with lightning, thunder & pebble-sized hail battered #Ahmedabad on Sunday evening, prompting the postponement of #CSKvGT clash to May 29.— The Weather Channel India (@weatherindia) May 29, 2023
Will rains interrupt the match today? Find out here!https://t.co/YDzTWrkxUN
: BCCL pic.twitter.com/gbIqpfJeDd
- 14:56 (IST)CSK vs GT Live: HelloHello and welcome back to our live coverage from the reserve day of the IPL 2023 final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, straight from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After the the game got washed out due to the rain on Sunday, the final has been rescheduled for today. Stay tuned for all the live updates.