The champions of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will be crowned on Sunday, with the summit clash scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Titans, who are the defending champions, would be hoping to retain the trophy that they won last year. But, standing in front of them is the Super Kings hurdle, a side that has won the trophy 4 times, under the leadership of MS Dhoni. However, there also remains a little concern over the weather, especially after the way rain came downpouring at the venue on Friday during the Qualifier 2 between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.

When the two teams locked horns in the Qualifier 1, Dhoni's men emerged triumphant comfortably. However, the two teams will have another factor to prepare for in the final as they square off again in the summit clash.

While the afternoon is fairly clear, the chances of rain would increase at the venue as the day progresses. According to Accuweather, there is about an 80% chance of rain later in the day.

In the evening, about 2 hours of rain could take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium on the occasion of the final.

Is there a Reserve Day in place if the IPL 2023 final gets abandoned?

If a minimum of 5 overs per side could not be completed in the match, there is a reserve day in place (on Monday) when the match will take place. But, there are some additional conditions too that are to be kept in mind.

If at least one ball is bowled on Sunday, the contest will pick up where it left off the previous day. In a scenario where the toss is held on Sunday but play doesn't happen, a new 20-over per side match will start on Monday. Even the toss would be repeated on the reserve day. The captains would also be allowed to change teams on the reserve day.