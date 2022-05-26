The IPL 2022 Eliminator has several great cricketing moments which turned the match into a thriller. Rajat Patidar's superb century, Dinesh Karthik's crucial boundaries in the death overs, KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda's spirited chase and Harshal Patel excellence in the death overs, all made for a heady cocktail as the match was decided in the final over.

LSG needed a huge 24 runs to win in the final over and Sri Lankan paceman Dushmantha Chameera hit Harshal's third delivery of the 20th over of the innings to keep his team in the chase. Just as Harshal loaded for the next delivery and reached the top of his bowling run up, the match was halted for a few moments as a pitch invader came on to the hallowed turf of the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

As is the norm these days, broadcast cameras stayed off the invader, ensuring it is not part of th ematch coverage.

But a few fans seated in the section of the stadium closest to where the invader came on to the pitch, managed to take videos of him.

In one of those videos that has gone viral on Twitter, it can seen that two Kolkata Policemen swung into action immediately to take the invader off the pitch.

Watch: Kolkata Policemen carry pitch invader on shoulder, Kohli gives epic reaction

One of these policemen carried the fan on his shoulder.

Virat Kohli, who was fielding close to where all the action took place was amazed at the events that had transpired in front of his eyes and gave an epic reaction, which the fans managed to capture in the video.

The match restarted after the halt and RCB won the match by 14 runs to set up a Qualifier 2 clash with Rajasthan Royals. Lucknow' journey in their maiden season in IPL ended with that defeat.