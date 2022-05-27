Shikhar Dhawan had another impressive IPL season with the bat despite the Punjab Kings failing to qualify for the Indian Premier League 2022 playoffs. The veteran batter, who had joined PBKS ahead of the start of the season, scored 460 runs in 14 matches at an average of 38.3. However, he would've hoped to take his team to the playoffs. Dhawan, who is also known for his funny social media posts, shared another video on Instagram as he tried to make his fans laugh.

In the lighthearted video, Dhawan can be seen being playfully beaten by his father while his family members try to stop him.

"Knock out by my dad for not qualiying for knock outs," Dhawan captioned the video.

Reacting to the video, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh wrote: "Bappu tere se bi upar ka actor nikle.. kya baat hai."

Dhawan's PBKS Harpreet Brar also commented on the post, saying: "Haha Uncle on fire pajii."

PBKS finished sixth in the IPL points table with seven wins from 14 outings.

The Mayank Agarwal-led side had started the season on a high but their inability to stitch back-to-back wins saw them miss out on a playoffs birth.

Despite his excellent return with the bat, Dhawan was ignored by the BCCI for the India's upcoming T20I series against South Africa.

Promoted

India will play five T20Is against the Proteas, starting June 9.

India's T20I squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain)(wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.