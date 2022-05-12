Just a day after Gautam Gambhir's fiery dressing speech to Lucknow Super Giants caught the attention of cricket fans, Rajasthan Royals director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara's speech is also garnering a lot of attention. Sanga's speech though was a little different. While Gambhir spoke about the need to have "game sense" and to "not give up", Sangakkara focussed on the quality that was there in the Royals camp and asked his team to chin up after a big defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals which kept their playoff hopes in the balance.

Rajasthan Royals posted the video on its Twitter handle with the caption, "Losing is tough. The fight is tough. But we choose our tough."

Losing is tough. The fight is tough.

But we choose our tough. ???????? #RRvDC pic.twitter.com/Cv3foXH2c0 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 12, 2022

Sangakkara asked the team to not panic despite the loss to Delhi.

"We know we are better than this. We know the ability we have in the room. We have to just go out there and execute time after time when we get the opportunity. Alright boys, so chin up, smiles back on, calm, even we keep going. Okay, well done!," Sangakkara said in his calm demeanor.

Rajasthan Royals managed to score 160 in 20 overs with contributions from R Ashwin and Devdutt Padikkal. In reply, DC lost opener Srikar Bharat in the first over of their chase. But after that, it became the Australian show, as Mitchell Marsh and David Warner put on a match-winning 143-run partnership to take the game away from the Royals.

Marsh blitzed 89 off just 62 deliveries, while Warner remained unbeaten on 52 off 41 deliveries as DC chased down the 161-run target with 11 deliveries to spare.