Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has impressed one and all with his performance for Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. Having been bought for Rs 2 crore in the auction, all eyes were on the 27-year-old on how he would perform for the franchise. However, the spinner quickly found his mojo and he now has 20 wickets in the season so far. Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri praised Kuldeep for his outing against Punjab Kings on Monday and also praised DC captain Rishabh Pant for giving the spinner "confidence".

"You biscuit KD in a pressure game. Well done Captain for giving him the confidence. He's a treasure to be looked after @imkuldeep18 #DCvsPBKS," tweeted Shastri.

You biscuit KD in a pressure game. Well done Captain for giving him the confidence. He's a treasure to be looked after @imkuldeep18 #DCvsPBKS @DelhiCapitals #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/d1Cra7Tk6V — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 16, 2022

In the match against Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals defended 159 to register a win by 17 runs. Kuldeep returned with two crucial wickets and he ended up with figures of 2-14 in three overs.

Kuldeep dismissed Mayank Agarwal and Liam Livingstone and as a result, he broke the back of Punjab Kings' batting.

Kuldeep is currently the fourth-highest wicket-taker this season with 20 scalps, four wickets behind Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal. It's a great return to form for the bowler, who had been sidelined from the Indian white-ball teams after a severe dip in form, which also saw him warm the bench for previous franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

In the game, Delhi Capitals posted 159/7 in 20 overs owing to Mitchell Marsh's knock of 63 runs off 48 balls.

Shardul Thakur then returned with four wickets as Delhi Capitals defended 159, defeating Punjab Kings by 17 runs.

Delhi Capitals have now moved to the fourth spot in the IPL points table.