SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 65 of the ongoing Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Tuesday. Still in contention for the playoffs, SRH are currently eighth in the IPL 2022 points table with 10 points from 12 games, including five wins and seven defeats. In a five-match losing streak, the Kane Williamson-led side will also be aiming to stage a comeback and make a late push for the playoffs.

Here's how SRH can line-up against MI:

Abhishek Sharma: The opener played a good knock of 43 runs off 28 balls in SRH's previous game. He will be looking for more support from his opening partner.

Kane Williamson: The SRH captain has failed to show any form with the bat this season. He will be looking to play a good knock and help his side put up a strong fight for the playoffs.

Rahul Tripathi: Rahul Tripathi is his side's third-highest run-scorer this season with 317 runs in 12 games. He will be aiming to post a big score in the remaining games.

Aiden Markram: The batter has been brilliant for SRH this year and has registered 358 runs in 12 matches for the franchise.

Nicholas Pooran: The West Indies cricketer has been unreliable for SRH this season and he will be looking to bounce back to form. The wicketkeeper-batter hasn't performed well in crucial situations and could only muster two runs off three balls in his side's previous match vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Washington Sundar: Washington Sundar hasn't been his usual self this season. Against KKR, he was dismissed after registering four runs off nine balls. He also proved to be expensive while bowling, conceding 40 runs in four overs and failing to take a single wicket.

Shashank Singh: Shashank Singh will be looking to contribute more with the bat in SRH's remaining league games.

Marco Jansen: Marco Jansen has failed to showcase his full potential in IPL 2022 and has taken only seven wickets in eight games this season.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: SRH's pace spearhead, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be looking to add more wickets to his tally for this season. In 12 games, he has taken 11 wickets.

Promoted

Umran Malik: The young pacer has been brilliant for SRH this season and will be looking to build on his form in the upcoming match.

T Natarajan: T Natarajan is his side's highest wicket-taker this season with 18 wickets in 10 fixtures.