Ravi Shastri is known for his impeccable broadcasting skills, and having spent some time off from commentating during his stint as the head coach of the Indian Men's Cricket Team, is back in the commentary box for the the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. The fans will finally get to hear the former India all-rounder's booming voice in the commentary box, which will make the 15th edition of the IPL special. However, he wasn't best pleased at having missed out on the chance to call the last few seasons of the IPL as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had a conflict of interest clause preventing him from doing so while he held the head coach's role.

"This is the 15th edition of the IPL, I did the first 11 years and then thanks to some stupid conflict of interest clause that exists in some stupid constitution that binds us, you could not do the last few seasons," said Shastri in a press conference on Tuesday organised by Star Sports, the official broadcaster of IPL 2022.

Along with Shastri, Suresh Raina will also be a part of the elite commentary panel of Star Sports for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

Promoted

Talking about Raina, Shastri said: "You call him Mr. IPL, I could not disagree. He lit up the IPL, to play consecutive seasons for a team without missing a match is a real big compliment in itself. He is one of the highest-scorers in the history of the competition."

IPL 2022 will begin on March 26 with the tournament opener being played between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.