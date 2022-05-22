SunRisers Hyderabad face Punjab Kings in Match 70 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both teams will look to end the season on a high note, having already crashed out of the playoffs race. SRH defeated Mumbai Indians in their previous match while Punjab Kings lost out to playoff aspirants Delhi Capitals. Kane Williamson has left SRH's bio-bubble and will not feature in the final game of the season. As a result, As a result, SRH will be forced to make a change in their playing XI.

Here's how SRH might line up against PBKS:

Abhishek Sharma: The youngster has been in good form this season, but was dismissed on a score of nine in the previous match. He will look to end the season on a high.

Priyam Garg: The young batter made his first appearance in the previous match, hitting 42 off just 26 balls. He will look to play a similar knock in the final game of the season.

Rahul Tripathi: The batter has been in excellent form for SRH this season, scoring 393 runs in 13 matches, averaging just over 39. He will look to end the season with the same momentum.

Nicholas Pooran: The wicketkeeper-batter has been a brilliant acquisition for SRH this season. He has scored 301 runs at an average of 43.

Aiden Markram: The South African batter's form has been one of the positives for SRH this season. Markram has scored 360 runs in 13 matches, averaging 51.43.

Washington Sundar: The all-rounder started the season on a high but an injury has haulted his progress. He is another player who would look to end the season with a strong performance.

Sean Abbott: The Australian all-rounder has played just one game so far this season. He is likely to feature in the final game, replacing Williamson.

Fazalhaq Farooqi: The left-arm pace has been expensive in the two games he has played this season. With SRH already out of the playoffs contention, Farooqi is likely to keep his place in the team.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The veteran pacer has been highly economical this season, taking 12 wickets in 13 at 7.2 RPO. He will look to end the campaign with another solid performance.

T Natarajan: It was an off-day at the office for T Natarajan. Apart from failing to pick a wicket, Nataraja was taken for 60 runs from his quota of four overs.

Umran Malik: The young speedster has shown his ability to bowl over 150 kmph on a regular basis, and has bagged 21 wickets in 13 matches this season.