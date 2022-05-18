With Mumbai Indians chasing 194, Tim David took the game to the SunRisers Hyderabad bowlers in Match 65 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With MI reeling at 67 for five at one stage, David slammed a counter-attacking 45 off just 18 balls. He smashed T Natarajan for 26 in the 18th over, bringing the equation down to a gettable 19 off 13. However, David ran himself out while trying to retain the strike as SRH held on for a important win.

David's dismissal was a huge blow for MI, and Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara, who was enjoying the game from the stands, was shell-shocked to see the batter depart in such an unfortunate way.

While David was walking back to the dugout, the camera panned towards the stand where Sara was sitting.

Her reaction to David's dismissal has gone viral since then.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

What an incredible innings from Tim David , Sara Tendulkar after tim David Got out. pic.twitter.com/CeAHlFAHda — Cricket Apna l Indian cricket (@cricketapna1) May 17, 2022

Sara tendulkar after Tim david wicket pic.twitter.com/Vs8Q3YErMf — Suprvirat (@ishantraj21) May 17, 2022

Fans mood when Tim David got out. pic.twitter.com/XgzujAPxUz — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 17, 2022

Sara didn't enjoy that Tim David run out #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/X2rOVNQgcz — India Fantasy (@india_fantasy) May 17, 2022

The 26-year-old batter has been fine form for MI since returning to the playing XI.

David was earlier dropped from the team after playing just two games, having registered scores of 11 and 2, respectively.

Since making his return to the team, David has scored 139 runs in five games, averaging 50.

David, who played for RCB in the second half of last season, was bought by MI for Rs 8.25 crore at the mega auction.