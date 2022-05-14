A struggling SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will hope to end their four-game losing streak when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday. SRH have so far endured contrasting fortunes with four back-to-back losses after being on a high of registering five consecutive wins. This could tempt captain Kane Williamson to bring back left-arm quick Marco Jansen in order to take early wickets against a strong KKR batting line-up.

Here's how SRH could field their final XI vs KKR on Saturday:

Abhishek Sharma: The left-hand batter is averaging over 30 and has a terrific strike-rate of above 130 this season. He has given some good starts at the top of the order for SRH in IPL 2022.

Kane Williamson: The skipper is going through a rare lean patch with an average of 19.90 after 11 innings. The captain has to lead from the front in order to keep his side's playoff hopes alive.

Rahul Tripathi: Tripathi has been one of the best performers for SRH this season. In 11 matches, he has scored 2 fifties at an average of 38.50.

Aiden Markram: Markram's steady head brings a lot of calmness in the SRH middle-order, especially while chasing tough targets. The South African batter is averaging over 65 and with a strike-rate of 142.98.

Nicholas Pooran: Pooran has really got into his own when it comes to batting this season. He has been tremendous in finishing games off and is averaging over 50 in IPL 2022.

Shashank Singh: Shashank Singh is yet to prove his worth and has been quite iffy with the bat. In SRH's last match vs RCB, Shashank scored 8 runs off 9 deliveries and looked quite uncomfortable in the middle.

Jagadeesha Suchith: Suchith has played only 4 matches this season but has impressed with 6 wickets at an economy of 7.29.

Kartik Tyagi: The young pacer is improving with each game and has surely added at least a yard of pace since last year. He will want to contribute more to the team's cause going further in the competition.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The experienced bowler has bowled well at the start and even at the death and used his skills like change of pace quite cleverly throughout.

Marco Jansen: The left-arm pacer started the tournament well but was sidelined after a couple of tough outings. However, he will look to aim for a better performance if selected for KKR match.

Umran Malik: Umran has been the toast of the tournament this season. He has rocked with the ball with his consistence quick pace and even touched the 157 kmph barrier. However, he will want to bring in more control and use his pace to get more wickets.