With four runs needed off the final two overs, all eyes were on Shubman Gill and David Miller on how they finish off the game to seal the IPL title for Gujarat Titans in their debut season. Rajasthan Royals pacer Obed McCoy had the ball in his hand, and on the first ball of the over, Shubman Gill deposited the ball over square-leg for a massive six, sealing the victory for Gujarat and sending more than 1 lakh fans at Narendra Modi Stadium in a frenzy.

After sealing the victory for Gujarat Titans, Gill removed his helmet and let out a roar. David Miller, who was at the other end, came charging down to hug him.

.@gujarat_titans - The #TATAIPL 2022 Champions!



The @hardikpandya7-led unit, in their maiden IPL season, clinch the title on their home ground - the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. @GCAMotera



A round of applause for the spirited @rajasthanroyals! #GTvRR pic.twitter.com/LfIpmP4m2f — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2022

Talking about the final between GT and RR, Sanju Samson's side batted first and posted 130/9 in 20 overs. Jos Buttler top-scored with a knock of 39 while for Gujarat, skipper Hardik Pandya returned with the figures of 3-17.

Chasing 131, Gujarat Titans were 86/3 in the 14th over, having lost Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade and Hardik Pandya.

In the end, Shubman Gill and David Miller remained unbeaten on 45 and 34, respectively to take Gujarat over the line by seven wickets and 11 balls to spare. For Rajasthan, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna and Yuzvendra Chahal returned with one wicket each.

Earlier in the tournament, Gujarat had topped the league stage with 20 points from 14 games and they entered the final after outclassing Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1.