Royal Challengers Bangalore will look reach their fourth Indian Premier League final when they face Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After somehow sneaking into the playoffs, RCB seemed to have peaked at the right moment. Rajat Patidar took the center-stage in the Eliminator, smashing an unbeaten 112 against the Lucknow Super Giants. However, their shortcoming in the bowling department was the main talking point once again. Despite that, RCB are likely to name an unchanged team.

Here's how RCB might line up against RR in Qualifier 2:

Faf du Plessis: The RCB skipper has been in good form this season, but was dismissed for a golden duck against LSG. He will look to make amends in the next game.

Virat Kohli: The star batter started off well against LSG, but failed to play a big knock. His form will be key for RCB's chances in the game.

Rajat Patidar: With all the focus on Kohli and Du Plessis, Patidar played a whirlwind knock of 112* against LSG. The young batter will back himself to notch up another big score.

Glenn Maxwell: The 'Big Show' hasn't been at his best this season, having scored just 277 runs in 12 matches. He will now look to put in a real shift against RR.

Mahipal Lomror: The all-rounder, on multiple occasions, has shown that he can definitely strike the ball if given a chance. He, however, has failed to play a big knock so far.

Dinesh Karthik: The wicketkeeper-batter played another counter-attacking knock as RCB managed to post a big total against LSG. He will look to apply the finishing touches to RCB's innings once again.

Shahbaz Ahmed: The all-rounder has been a lively customer so far, despite performing in patches. He will look to contribute with both bat and ball in the next game vs RR.

Wanindu Hasaranga: The Sri Lankan spinner has been his side's highest wicket-taker this season with 25 wickets in 15 games and is also second in the Purple Cap race behind Yuzvendra Chahal.

Harshal Patel: Last year's Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel has been highly reliable this season and has taken 19 wickets at 7.5 RPO.

Promoted

Josh Hazlewood: After conceding 35 runs in his first three overs against LSG, Hazlewood bowled a brilliant 19th over, taking two wickets, including KL Rahul's.

Mohammed Siraj: The pacer's form has been a concern for RCB this season. After striking early in the previous match, Siraj failed to pick another wicket, and conceded 41 runs.