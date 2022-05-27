Rajasthan Royals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore for a place in the IPL 2022 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After suffering a defeat in Qualifier 1, RR will look to reach the final and set up a redemption date with the Gujarat Titans. RR have got a second chance and will look to make the most of it. Both teams met twice during the league phase, with each winning once. RR are likely to name an unchanged XI, despite their bowlers being taken for a few in the previous match.

Here's how RR might line up against RCB in Qualifier 2:

Jos Buttler: The Englishman is among the top contenders for the MVP award of the season, having scored 718 runs in 15 matches. Buttler has scored three centuries so far, and will fancy himself to notch up a big knock once again.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: The youngster has been in decent form this season. In eight matches, Jaiswal has scored 215 runs, including two fifties. He would be eager to take his team home with a solid performance.

Sanju Samson: The RR skipper has played some brisk knocks at the top of the order. However, he will look to play a captain's knock this time around.

Devdutt Padikkal: The youngster has got good starts this season, but has failed to convert them to big scores. In 15 matches, Padikkal has scored 365 runs, including a fifty.

Shimron Hetmyer: While Buttler has done the job at the top of the order, Hetmyer has provided the finishing touch to RR's innings. In 13 matches, he has scored 301 runs at an average of 50.17.

Riyan Parag: The all-rounder's best performance came against RCB earlier this season, when he notched up a score of 56. He will look to put in a similar performance, if not better.

Ravichandran Ashwin: The veteran spinner has been one of the most economical bowlers this season, and has also taken 11 wickets so far. He will look to add more wickets to his tally.

Trent Boult: With 14 wickets in as many games, Trent Boult's form will be key for RR's chances in the match. He has bowled well in the powerplay, but his economy rate at the death has been a concern.

Prasidh Krishna: The lanky pacer conceded 40 runs against Gujarat Titans, and will look to make amends in the next game against RCB. He has taken 15 wickets in as many games so far.

Yuzvendra Chahal: With 26 wickets in 15 matches, Chahal is leading the purple cap race. His form will be key for RR if they are to win the game against RCB.

Obed McCoy: The West Indian pacer conceded 40 runs in the previous match, and also picked just one wicket. He would want to improve on the figures in this match.