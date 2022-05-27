IPL 2022, RR vs RCB Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After losing to Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1, RR have got the second bite at the cherry to qualify for the finals. RCB, on the other hand, have somehow managed to sneak into the playoffs, and are seemed to be peeking at the right time. It was an off day at the office for the RR bowlers against GT, and will look to make amends in this do-or-die clash. Rajat Patidar was the star of the show as his 112-run knock just proved to be enough against Lucknow Super Giants. Both RR and RCB met twice during the league phase, with one wins apiece. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore straight from Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad