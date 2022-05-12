Former Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif feels skipper Rishabh Pant is the backbone of their batting line-up. Though he has scored just one half-century so far this season, Pant has got good starts and scored runs in patches. In 11 games so far, the wicketkeeper-batter has scored 281 runs at an average of 31.22. Speaking ahead of DC's game against Rajasthan Royals, Kaif said Pant has looked in good touch and only needs to convert starts into big scores.

"Rishabh Pant hasn't played a big knock yet, but he has looked good at the crease. Whatever glimpse we have seen, it looks like he will win the game for his team if he bats for long. Starting your innings is the toughest in any format and although Pant is getting the starts, he has been unable to convert them," Kaif said during an interaction with Sportskeeda.

"Sometimes he plays bad shots while sometimes he gets good deliveries," he said about Pant's dismissals.

Kaif also suggested that Pant will play an important role if DC are to qualify for the playoffs.

"Rishabh Pant has been the backbone of their batting and he has a big role to play if Delhi are to qualify after the upcoming matches," he added.

In the Capitals' crucial win against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday, Pant came and smashed two sixes, finishing unbeaten on 13 off 4 as they chased down a 161-run target with ease.

Pant, of course, had little to do, with the 143-run partnership between Mitchell Marsh and David Warner taking the game away from the Royals.

Delhi are fifth on the IPL 2022 points table with 12 points from as many matches.

They are two points behind Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are third and fourth respectively.