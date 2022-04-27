Rajasthan Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 29 runs at the MCA Stadium, Pune in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Tuesday. Riyan Parag played an unbeaten knock of 56 to help Rajasthan post 144/8 in 20 overs. Kuldeep Sen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Prasidh Krishna and Yuzvendra Chahal were all at their best and the attack helped Rajasthan defend their total of 144 runs. No RCB batter was able to stay at the crease for a long haul and in the end, Rajasthan registered a comfortable victory. Virat Kohli had another disappointing show with the bat, scoring just nine runs.

IPL 2022 Points Table

With the win over RCB, RR have moved to the top of the IPL 2022 points table with 12 points from eight games that includes six wins and two defeats. Gujarat Titans are in second position, followed by SunRisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are at the fifth place and they are followed by Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals (DC) in sixth and seventh positions, respectively. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are eighth in the table, while Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are in the bottom two spots.

Orange Cap Race

Jos Buttler currently is the holder of the Orange Cap with 499 runs from eight matches for RR. KL Rahul (368) is in second position and Shikhar Dhawan (302) is in the third spot.

Hardik Pandya (295) is fourth in the standings, while Mumbai Indians youngster Tilak Varma (272) is in fifth spot.

Purple Cap Race

Yuzvendra Chahal is at the top in the Purple Cap race with 18 dismissals from eight matches. SRH pacer T Natarajan (15) is in second spot in the list and is followed by Dwayne Bravo (14) and Wanindu Hasaranga (13), who are at third and fourth, respectively. Kuldeep Yadav, with 13 wickets, is fifth on the list.