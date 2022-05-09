Jasprit Bumrah was the star of the show as he returned with figures of 5/10 in four overs for Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match on Monday. This was Bumrah's first-ever five-wicket haul in the T20 franchise league. Courtesy his performance, MI restricted KKR to 165/9 in 20 overs. After bowling one over at the start, Bumrah was re-introduced in the 15th over. He started by taking the wickets of Andre Russell and Nitish Rana. In his third over, Pat Cummins, Sheldon Jackson and Sunil Narine to complete his five-wicket haul.

"It was a good day. I was looking to use the dimensions of the ground. When things are going your way, it's important to stay in the present and not to overdo things. Whenever you help the team, make an impact, that gives me a satisfaction," Bumrah said after the great show.

"That's the way I always play my cricket, so happy with my performance. I don't go there with a fixed mindset, I train for all situations and I understand, sometimes I have to bowl at the start, sometimes in the end. I have to be flexible. Southee was expecting a yorker, he's a bowler, thinks like one and he dug that (hat-trick ball) out. It was important to use the dimensions of the ground, it was not gripping too much, and I tried to use the bigger boundaries to my advantage."

Promoted

His effort was lauded former cricketers.

"Daddy showing who is the boss. Hope the young boys are watching. Class is permanent," wrote former Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri.

"Sorry what were you saying about @Jaspritbumrah93? form is temporary class is forever jassi jaisa koi nahi," wrote Yuvraj Singh.

Sorry what were you saying about @Jaspritbumrah93 ? form is temporary class is forever jassi jaisa koi nahi #matchwinner #MIvsKKR #IPL2022 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 9, 2022

Former Indian cricket team spinner Harbhajan Singh wrote:

Once a king, always a king. What a phenomenal spell by @Jaspritbumrah93 Yaha form ki koi chinta nahi hai bhai. @mipaltan #MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/4Hrf2wIk2S — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 9, 2022

However, the best compliment perhaps came from Bumrah's wife Sanjan Ganesan, who wrote the following tweet.