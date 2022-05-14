It's second vs third in IPL 2022 as Lucknow Super Giants take on Rajasthan Royals in Match 63 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Both teams lost their last games, and will look to get back to winning ways as they aim to seal a spot in the playoffs. LSG have been pretty consistent in both departments, while RR have heavily relied on the batting form of Jos Buttler. Shimron Hetmyer has missed the last few due to the birth of his first child, and it still remains unclear whether he'll take any further part in the competition.

When will the LSG vs RR IPL 2022 match be played?

The LSG vs RR IPL 2022 match will be played on Sunday, May 15.

Where will the LSG vs RR IPL 2022 match be played?

The LSG vs RR IPL 2022 match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the LSG vs RR IPL 2022 match begin?

The LSG vs RR IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the LSG vs RR IPL 2022 match?

The LSG vs RR IPL 2022 match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the LSG vs RR IPL 2022 match?

The live streaming of the LSG vs RR IPL 2022 match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)