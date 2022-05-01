IPL 2022, DC vs LSG Live Updates: Delhi Capitals face Lucknow Super Giants in Match 45 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Delhi got back to winning ways in their previous match, having thrashed the Kolkata Knight Riders. LSG, on the other hand, remain in contention for a playoffs spot, having won six out of nine games so far. The KL Rahul-led side also won the earlier encounter between these two sides, and will look to do a season double over an inconsistent DC. Both teams are likely to retain their playing XI from the previous games. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Mustafizur Rahman, 11 Chetan Sakariya

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI: KL Rahul (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan

IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, straight from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai