Kolkata Knight Riders will look to end their five-match winless run when they face Rajasthan Royals in Match 47 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium. After starting the season on a high note, KKR's form has massively dipped and will look to get back to winnings ways. RR, on the other hand, eye a spot in the playoffs, but were narrowly beaten by Mumbai Indians in the previous match. KKR are likely to bring back Pat Cummins, who apart from his bowling prowess will add fire power to their inconsistent batting line-up. RR could also rope in Rassie van der Dussen back in the playing XI.

When will the KKR vs RR IPL 2022 match be played?

The KKR vs RR IPL 2022 match will be played on Monday, May 2.

Where will the KKR vs RR IPL 2022 match be played?

The KKR vs RR IPL 2022 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the KKR vs RR IPL 2022 match begin?

The KKR vs RR IPL 2022 match will be start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the KKR vs RR IPL 2022 match?

The KKR vs RR IPL 2022 match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the KKR vs RR IPL 2022 match?

The live streaming of the KKR vs RR IPL 2022 match will be available on Hotstar.