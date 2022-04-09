Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 19 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Sunday. KKR have been in fine form this season, winning three of their four games, and are currently top of the points table. DC, on the other hand, have lost their last two games after starting their season on a high against Mumbai Indians. KKR are likely to retain the same team while DC might look to reshuffle in order to bounce back to winning ways.

When will the KKR vs DC IPL 2022 match be played?

The KKR vs DC IPL 2022 match will be played on April 10

Where will the KKR vs DC IPL 2022 match be played?

The KKR vs DC IPL 2022 match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the KKR vs DC IPL 2022 match begin?

The KKR vs DC IPL 2022 match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the KKR vs DC IPL 2022 match?

The KKR vs DC IPL 2022 match will broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of KKR vs DC IPL 2022 match?

Promoted

The live streaming of the KKR vs DC IPL 2022 match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)